Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.54. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 13,745 shares traded.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
