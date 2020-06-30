Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.54. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 13,745 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

