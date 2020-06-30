Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.28% of Northeast Bancorp worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

