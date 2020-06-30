Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

NSF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NSF stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.28. Non-Standard Finance has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 45.44 ($0.56).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

