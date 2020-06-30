NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NN were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NN alerts:

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.37. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.