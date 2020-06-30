NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.34. NL Industries shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 78,833 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). NL Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 116.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NL Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NL Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NL Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

