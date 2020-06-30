NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Cut by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after buying an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,309,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after buying an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $432.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $441.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

