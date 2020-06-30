Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 130 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 130 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 108.64.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

