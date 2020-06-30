Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 112 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NESN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 130 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC set a CHF 103 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 108.64.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

