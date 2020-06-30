National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392 ($4.82).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.93.

In related news, insider John Armitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £13,620 ($16,761.01). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 117,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £233,018.28 ($286,756.44).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

