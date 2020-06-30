Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MUSA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of MUSA opened at $109.58 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy USA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Murphy USA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,775,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

