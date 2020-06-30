M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $3,665,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 103,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

MTB stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

