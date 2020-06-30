Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.12

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $13.75. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 16,105 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSADY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

