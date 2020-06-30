Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of MPAA opened at $15.22 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

