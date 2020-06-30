Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCL. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 47 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. Morses Club has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.72).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

