Morgan Stanley Has $23.16 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American States Water were worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

NYSE AWR opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

