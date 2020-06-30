Morgan Stanley Buys 15,954 Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.77% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter worth $1,832,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 103,711 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 69.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFL opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

