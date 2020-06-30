Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $269.11 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

