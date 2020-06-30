Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 59.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 293,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

