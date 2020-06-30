Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $227,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

