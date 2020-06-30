Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $168,536,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

