Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.