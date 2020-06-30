Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

