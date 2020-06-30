MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.64. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 70,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

