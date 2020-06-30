MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.64. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 70,000 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.