MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.80

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $3.72. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 2,728,700 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

