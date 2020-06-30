Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

