Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 831 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

