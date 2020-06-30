Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,738 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

