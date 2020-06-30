Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,050,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

