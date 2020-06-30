Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 324.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 123,343 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

CUK stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.