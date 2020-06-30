Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $321,000 Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

