Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $290,000 Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timken were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.