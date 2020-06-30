Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period.

LNG opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

