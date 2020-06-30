Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortinet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $149.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

