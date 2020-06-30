Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 436 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

