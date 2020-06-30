Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,585 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

