Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,009 Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after acquiring an additional 189,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 53.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 259,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TCO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of TCO opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.