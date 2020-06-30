Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 331.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

ArcBest stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

