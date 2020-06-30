Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of CyrusOne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONE opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

