Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.