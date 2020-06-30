Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,597 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.75. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. On average, analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

