Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Mattel’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 10.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,734,000 after buying an additional 4,114,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 30,828.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 4,791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,268,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.