Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.87

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and traded as high as $55.14. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 8,172,900 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

