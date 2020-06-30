Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.22. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

