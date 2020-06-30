Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.17. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 364,822 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 136.82% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

