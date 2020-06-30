Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.94. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.1038 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.81%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

