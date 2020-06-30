Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MANO stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 540.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.78. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 714 ($8.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.56.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

