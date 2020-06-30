Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.65

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.65 and traded as low as $190.87. Majedie Investments shares last traded at $196.50, with a volume of 14,753 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.48%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

