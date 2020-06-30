Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as low as $5.73. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,653 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.