Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as low as $5.73. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,653 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

