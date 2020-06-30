Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.45. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
