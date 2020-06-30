Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.45. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

