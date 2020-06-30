Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,793,224 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $484.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.24.

Macmahon Company Profile (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

